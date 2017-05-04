You are here:
Kamal Haasan meets Rajyavardhan Rathore; talks about entertainment tax issues

Mumbai: A delegation of South Indian producers and filmmakers helmed by Kamal Haasan flew to New Delhi to meet Rajyavardhan Rathore, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting to apprise him of and discuss the problems of the south Indian film industry.

Actor Kamal Haasan. AFP

Apparently the Minister has taken a serious note of the South Indian film industry's grievances including the danger faced by specific states when dubbed films are released to compete with films made in the mother tongue.

But the focus of the discussion, that happened last week, was the Entertainment Tax structure and how it affects the box-office performance of films in various South Indian languages.

Confirming the meeting with the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Kamal Haasan said, "Yes we did meet Mr Rathore. He was kind enough to give the Southern fraternity nearly an hour. We have put forward our wish list. The meeting was attended by heads of producers council, actors, the President of the Film Chamber Of South."


Published Date: May 04, 2017 07:18 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 07:18 pm

