Kamal Haasan confirms he will declare name of his political party, mission statement on 21 February

Kamal Haasan, who had announced his plans to undergo a state-wide tour across various districts of Tamil Nadu to understand the grievances of people at the ground level, has now confirmed that he will declare the name of his political party on 21 February while commencing his political journey from his hometown Ramanathapuram. Haasan has also said that his party's mission statement will also be made public on the same day.

In a statement released at midnight yesterday, Haasan said, "I have immense gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu who have given me everything! However, "gratitude" by itself is not adequate, and the love and affection I have for them needs to be manifested in action & in deed."

Haasan said there is true power in finding one's purpose in life, adding that his mission is to challenge the status quo that has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu for some time now. "However, for this to happen, my thoughts and actions need to collectively resonate with the people," he stated.

At a recent award function, Haasan said he was preparing for his tour across Tamil Nadu from 26 January. Now, he has announced the change in plans about his political tour, which he thinks will be 'a journey of discovery and learning and an opportunity to truly understand the people.'

"I intend to embark on a journey across the state from 21 February, 2018, to truly understand as to what the needs of my people are. What is afflicting them? What their aspirations are? Further, this momentous journey of meeting people across Tamil Nadu is neither an act of rebellion nor is it a gathering for glamour," he remarked.

The political tour across the state will be planned and executed in phases over a period of time.

About beginning his journey from his birthplace Ramanathapuram, Haasan said, "In addition, I believe it will be truly appropriate if my political journey commences from the place of my birth and hometown Ramanathapuram. Following this, I intend on meeting and spending time with the people from the districts of Madurai, Dindigul, and Sivagangai. At the commencement of the journey, I intend to announce the name of my political party along with the guiding principles we intend to live by."

On a concluding note, Haasan, in his statement, said, "Finally, let's question mediocrity and raise the bar on governance and welfare for the people of TN. This journey is intended towards that goal. I begin this journey with your support. Join hands with me to empower our country and state. I will see you soon."

In November 2017, Haasan said a dedicated team of 25 skillful people is working on a comprehensive whistleblowing platform called 'Maiam Whistle' to expose corrupt practices. "Maiam Whistle will serve as an e-vigil tool and will be formally launched in January. If you find me making any mistakes in future, you can blow the whistle against me," he had said.

Asked about the name of his political party when Haasan announced his foray into politics last year, he had said, "I can't name a child without knowing if it is a boy or a girl. I'm in talks with experts from across the spectrum to lay a strong foundation. I have to work on my manifesto and agenda. I take six months to prepare for an intense role in my movies. So, I'm here (politics). Other things will be discussed later, slowly and steadily. I'm working on the structural part now."

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 11:52 AM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 11:52 AM