Kalyani Priyadarshan to star opposite Sharawanand in her second Telugu project after Vikram Kumar's Hello

Kalyani Priyadarshan, who made a confident debut in Vikram Kumar’s Telugu romantic actioner Hello last year, is said to have signed her second film. According to trusted sources, the actress will be teaming up with actor Sharwanand in an upcoming Sudheer Varma directorial. The title of the Telugu project hasn't been announced yet. Incidentally, Kalyani will play one of the leading ladies alongside Kajal Aggarwal. She’s yet to sign the dotted line and which is why the makers haven't made an official announcement.

“Kalyani is yet to sign the papers, but she has given her nod, verbally. In the film, Sharwanand will be seen playing younger as well as older version of his character. While Kalyani will be paired with the younger version of Sharwanand, Kajal will be seen as the older Sharwanand’s love interest,” a source told Firstpost, adding the project will start rolling from April or May. “Sharwanand has just commenced work on Hanu Raghavapudi’s film which also stars Sai Pallavi. The project started rolling over the weekend in Kolkata. Once Sharwa completes shooting the first schedule of this film, he will join Sudheer’s project,” the source added.

In Hello, Kalyani was paired with Akhil Akkineni and they looked adorable as a pair on screen. Meanwhile, it is believed she’s also in talks for a few Tamil projects. Conjectures about director Vijay, former associate of Priyadarshan and known for films such as Madrasapattinam, Thaandavam and Devi, launching Kalyani in Kollywood are rife.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 11:13 AM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 11:13 AM