Kalki Koechlin, Soha Ali Khan, Vishal Dadlani attend special screening of An Insignificant Man

FP Staff
Nov,16 2017 21:40 14 IST
Kalki Koechlin and Vishal Dadlani attend a special screening of the much-awaited political thriller An Insignificant Man
Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu were spotted at the screening. Soha Ali Khan said the film was "gripping, entertaining and revealing".
Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul also expressed his thoughts on Twitter remaking on the movie's importance to every Indian.
Actress and television presenter Roshni Chopra attended the special screening. The film has won accolades and awards at over 50 International film festivals across the globe.
