Kalabhavan Sajan, actor and dubbing artist from Kerala, dies at 50

Actor Kalabhavan Sajan, who was known for his mimicry and dubbing skills breathed his last on 18 June 2017 in Thiruvananthapuram.

His dubbing debut kicked off when he gave voice to late actor Sukumaran in the film Shibiram. He had dubbed for almost 20 films and many TV shows. Sajan is also credit to have dubbed for characters in villainous roles in many of Malayalam remakes of Allu Arjun films. He had also acted in Mammootty's Stalin Sivadas, as reported by Kaumudi.com.

The report also says that Sajan, native of Kothamangalam in Ernakulam, was undergoing treatment for liver disorder at the Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. There are also reports that the actor wasn't treated properly in his last days by the medical authorities at the hospital and that he suffered a lot. He was admitted in a private hospital initially and was later shifted to the Medical College hospital on 16 June.

International Business Times further says that Sajan's mortal remains will be kept at his residence near Chitranjali studio in the capital city and will be later taken to his native place.

Dubbing artist Bhagya Laxmi took to her Facebook profile to announce the death of the actor:



While this news broke, social media platforms went abuzz with hoax death messages of Sajan's namesake Sajan Palluruthy, who is also a popular comedian in Kerala. Palluruthy was forced to then share a video message clearing off the rumours and misunderstanding.

"Dear friends, I saw a news on Facebook this morning. I hope you also came through the news. Do not believe the news, and I am currently in the shooting location of a movie. I decided to come with a video message as people have been calling me since morning [translated from Malayalam]," Sajan says in the video.

Here's the video: