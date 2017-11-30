Kalabhavan Abi, noted Malayalam comedian and mimicry artiste, passes away aged 52

Popular Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Abi, best known for his comic roles, has passed away. The 52-year-old actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi on the morning of 30 November, according to English Manorama. The mimicry artiste was undergoing treatment for dengue but he was taken to the hospital for having an extremely low platelet count.

The actor was brought to the hospital at around 10.20 am but death had occurred 45 minutes before that, as per a report by The News Minute.

Known for his impeccable comic timing, Abi had films like Mimics Action 500, Aniyathipraavu, Mazhavil Koodaram and Kireedamillatha Rajakkanmar to his credit. He was also credited for bringing the character of Amina Thatha to life on screen, popular for a slapstick style of comedy and witty replies. He was also one of those very few actors from the South who could easily imitate actors across industries. Abi was famous for his spot-on impressions of Amitabh Bachchan and had lent his voice to many of the veteran actor's commercials.

Abi is survived by his wife Sunila, two daughters — Ahana and Aleena — and son, Shane Nigam, who is also an emerging actor in the Malayalam film industry. His funeral will be held on 1 December, according to reports.