Kajol to judge Nach Baliye 8? She may join the likes of Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta

Actor Kajol seems to follow in the footsteps of her former friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. She seems to set her sights on the small screen and is planning to go the reality show way by becoming a judge on Nach Baliye 8.

Pinkvilla reports that Kajol has been approached by the makers to be a part of the panel on the eighth season of the dance reality show. While there is no word of confirmation on whether she has given the nod or not, the makers are certainly considering her.

She has served as a judge before on the talent show Rock 'N' Roll Family, back in 2008, which revolved around the entire family performing together instead of couple as is the case in Nach Baliye. She was joined by her family, husband Ajay Devgn and mother Tanuja on the panel of that show.

If she agrees to be a judge on Nach Baliye, she will be the sixth female actor to be on the jury in the history of the dance show. Malaika Arora Khan, Isha Koppikar, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Preity Zinta have judged the show in the previous seasons.

It would be an interesting prospect for Kajol to work in three different industries consecutively since she is already shooting for Soundarya Rajinikanth's Tamil action drama Vellailla Pattadhari 2and will soon begin shooting for a Hindi film directed by Anand Gandhi.

International Business Times reports that choreographer Saroj Khan and filmmaker David Dhawan have also been approached to judge the show alongside Kajol. While Khan has served as a judge in the first two seasons, Dhawan donned the jury hat in the third season.

The same report states that this season of Nach Baliye will be produced by BBC Worldwide and not Ekta Kapoor, who attempted a new format on the show last year, on the lines of another reality show Bigg Boss.

Another report by the same publication lists down the prospective contestants on Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka, Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava, Suyyash Rai-Kishwer Merchantt, Siddhant Karnick-Megha Gupta, Vin Rana-Nita Sofiani, Mayank Gandhi-Hunar Hale, Nikitin Dheer- Kratika Sengar, Mouni Roy-Mohit Raina, Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu, Yuvika Chudhary-Prince Narula, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh.