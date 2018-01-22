Kajol to begin shooting for Pradeep Sarkar's upcoming film, tentatively titled Ela

After appearing in the 2015 film Dilwale, where she was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol is all set to start shooting for Pradeep Sarkar's next from 24 January onwards. Tentatively titled Ela, the film is being produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada, reports Mumbai Mirror.

“Full-fledged prep is currently on for the big day. We have been told to take the first shot at a particular time. It is a light-hearted mother-son story and we are scheduled to shoot Kajol’s introduction sequence where she is ready to go someplace,” Sarkar tells the publication.

The National Award-winning director also said that he was offered the script a couple months ago and it took him some time to understand the underlying Gujarati emotion in the script. As soon as he got the context and significance he could not say no to the film.

Pradeep has roped in an acclaimed actor from Bengal, Kaushik Sen's son Riddhi Sen, who debuted with a regional film titled Open Tee Bioscope and was praised for his performance. Riddhi will be playing Kajol's son in the film. Tota Roy Chowdhury, who was earlier seen in Sujoy Ghosh's short Ahalya and Kahaani 2, has also been finalised.

“It has some really strong characters and there’s a good chance of people getting really close to them after watching the film. The boy will be joining us at a later stage. In fact, we won’t be shooting too long on day one and will start properly only from 25 January,” Sarkar said.

On being quizzed about his lead actor Kajol's look for the film, he says that he has always been a fan of the her work and is glad that they are finally teaming up.

