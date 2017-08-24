Kajol, Ajay Devgn to come together onscreen after seven years in Pradeep Sarkar's next

It has been 18 years since Kajol and Ajay Devgn married each other at the pinnacle of their careers. While Devgn sky-rocketed to superstardom with his action-comedy franchises like Golmaal and Singham, Kajol continued being super-choosy about her films, post the wedding.

In these 18 years, Devgn has done close to 75 films, and Kajol has starred in 18 films. They have starred together in a handful of films — Ishq (1997), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), U Me Aur Hum (2008) etc. They were last seen together in 2010's live-action animated film, Toonpur Ka Super Hero.

Now, it is being reported that the power couple is all set to reunite onscreen in a film reportedly being helmed by Parineeta director and ad-man Pradeep Sarkar.

Earlier, the film was supposed to be directed by ad filmmaker Raj Sarthi but things didn't work out. Confirming the news, Devgn said, "Things didn't work out with Raj Sarthi and now Pradeep Sarkar will be directing that film with me and Kajol in it," reports Deccan Chronicle.

Ajay Devgn is currently at the heels of his latest venture Baadshahowhich is slated to release on 1 September. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra. Kajol's latest release was Soundarya Rajinikanth's Tamil film, Vellai Illa Pattadhaari 2 (VIP 2) with Dhanush.

Pradeep Sarkar's last venture was Rani Mukerji-starrer 2014 action flick Mardaani backed by Yash Raj Films.