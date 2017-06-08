Kajal Aggarwal, not Tamannaah Bhatia, to play lead role in Tamil remake of Queen

Kangana Ranaut's Queen is being remade in all South Indian languages, and the Kannada and Tamil remakes will be helmed by Ramesh Aravind of the Rama Shama Bhama fame. Earlier, it was reported that Tamannaah Bhatia would reprise Kangana's role in the Tamil version of the film. However, she has left the movie as the makers could not pay her the salary she demanded, and will be replaced by Kajal Aggarwal, reportsThe News Minute.

"I can’t officially confirm the Tamil heroine, but yes, I was told that Kajal Aggarwal would come on board," said Aravind to The New Indian Express. Initially, actress Revathy was supposed to direct the Malayalam and Tamil remakes of the film, but after several eventual changes took place, Aravind was brought on as the director.

Amy Jackson will play Lisa Haydon's role in all the four versions of the film. The shooting for the Kannada version, which has been titled Butterfly, will start later this week, after which the shoot at the London locations will begun. Aravind says that according to him, the Queen story is one of metamorphosis, hence this name. He plans to cast a newcomer for the hero's role. In the Malayalam version, Amala Paul will play the protagonist's role in the Malayalam version.

The original Queen was directed by Vikas Bahl and starred also Rajkummar Rao, apart from Ranaut and Haydon. It was produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena and earned Rs 61 crores at the box office.