You are here:

Kaalakaandi poster released; Alia Bhatt stuns on ELLE cover: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Saif Ali Khan's looks eccentric in new Kaalakaandi poster

First look poster of #Kaalakaandi... Stars Saif Ali Khan... Trailer out today [6 Dec 2017]... 12 Jan 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/aXRymDcR4a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2017

The first look poster of Kaalakaandi is as intriguing as the teaser poster. Saif Ali Khan, the male lead, dons fur and multiple ponytails, raising the crazy quotient. Abhishek Bachchan wishes Navya Naveli

Navya Naveli turns 20 today and her uncle, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to wish her. He shared an adorable photo with an equally adorable caption.

Alia Bhatt stuns on the cover of ELLE

Elle💄 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:51am PST

Alia Bhatt debuts a completely different look on the cover of Elle. Channeling her inner disco diva, the actress owns the frame. Manish Malhotra's star-studded birthday party

That’s how every night should be...ThankYou guys for coming home and your wishes. #birthdayparty #birthdayboy #home #friends #love #bffs A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Designer Manish Malhotra hosted his birthday party which saw the likes of Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and many others in attendance.