Kaalakaandi poster released; Alia Bhatt stuns on ELLE cover: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Saif Ali Khan's looks eccentric in new Kaalakaandi poster
First look poster of #Kaalakaandi... Stars Saif Ali Khan... Trailer out today [6 Dec 2017]... 12 Jan 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/aXRymDcR4a
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2017
The first look poster of Kaalakaandi is as intriguing as the teaser poster. Saif Ali Khan, the male lead, dons fur and multiple ponytails, raising the crazy quotient. Abhishek Bachchan wishes Navya Naveli
When did you grow from this to the elegant lady you are today? When did you grow from mamu picking you up from the airport to you coming to pick him up at the airport? When did you grow from mamu singing you to sleep to both of us staying up all night dancing? When did you grow from mamu shopping for you to you being my official shopper? When did you grow to decide that mamu still can't treat you like the little bundle you used to be? When? To my favourite, to my niece, to my Navya.... Happy 20th Birthday little lady. Mamu loves you very much. P.S. I have my shopping list ready. Please be prepared! 😉 A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on
Navya Naveli turns 20 today and her uncle, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to wish her. He shared an adorable photo with an equally adorable caption.
Alia Bhatt stuns on the cover of ELLE
Alia Bhatt debuts a completely different look on the cover of Elle. Channeling her inner disco diva, the actress owns the frame. Manish Malhotra's star-studded birthday party
That’s how every night should be...ThankYou guys for coming home and your wishes. #birthdayparty #birthdayboy #home #friends #love #bffs A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on
Designer Manish Malhotra hosted his birthday party which saw the likes of Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and many others in attendance.