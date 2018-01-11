Kaalakaandi, Mukkabaaz, 1921, The Post, Paddington 2: Know Your Releases

This week, cinegoers will have a rather eclectic mix of films — both Hindi and English — hitting the screens across the country. Each of these films belong to diverse cinematic genres — black comedy (Kaalakaandi), sports drama (Mukkabaaz), horror (1921), based on a real story (The Post) and live-action/animation (Paddington 2). Most of these films have been been doing the rounds at various national and international film festivals; they have also earned some positive reviews throughout last year.

Kaalakaandi



What's it about: Saif will be diagnosed with stomach cancer in this dark comedy as we have seen in the trailer. The movie will follow the story of a man who is desperate to live his life to the fullest before he dies. Incidents involving drugs, sex, lust and much more will be the main focus adding to the audacity of this experimental movie.

Who is in it: Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vijay Raaz, Isha Talkwar, Shenaz Treasury, Akshay Oberoi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Why it may work: It is the directorial debut of writer Akshat Verma who has a film like Delhi Belly to his credit. Verma is known for his experimental work, crisp writing and adding nuances to the otherwise less-explored genre, black comedy, in Bollywood. Saif's performance in the film is also one to watch out for — owing to the trailer and celebrity reactions who had been to the film's premiere.

Kaalakaandi is directed by Akshat Verma.

Mukkabaaz



What's it about: Mukkabaaz, set in Uttar Pradesh, revolves around a lower-caste aspiring boxer, Shravan, who trains at a gym which is owned by an upper-caste don played by Jimmy Shergill, who is hell-bent on destroying the former's career.

Who is in it: Shreedhar Dubey, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan,Jimmy Shergill

Why it may work: The film marks a collaboration between Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap — both of them are known for their sensitive, socially-relevant and out-of-the-box story telling. Plus, Mukkabaaz has also received rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), where it was screened last year.

Mukkabaaz is directed by Anurag Kashyap.

1921



What's it about: The film revolves around the lead cast dealing with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future. It is about a struggle between life and death, and is based entirely in Britain

Who is in it: Zarine Khan, Karan Kundra, Manjit Singh

Why it may work: Director Vikram Bhatt's first flick in the 1920 series, the film 1920, was a sleeper hit. However, as the films in the series progressed the ridicule element gradually increased and the horror element decreased. The trailer of 1921 met with very bad reviews, hence the fate of the film will only be known once it hits the theatres.

1921 is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The Post



What's it about: The film is based on the Washington Post's role in exposing the classified Pentagon Papers in 1971 that revealed a massive cover-up of government secrets spanning three decades and four US Presidents.

Who is in it: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts

Why it may work: The Post has earned amazing reviews throughout for its gritty and crisp screenplay, impeccable performances and the relevance in present-day context. And after all, it marks the confluence of the genius of Steven Spielberg and acting marvels of Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. The film, along with the lead actors, have already been conferred with the Best Picture and Best Actor (male and female both) at the National Board of Review Awards early this year.

The Post is directed by Steven Spielberg.

Paddington 2



What's it about: Paddington (the bear, protagonist), now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen, as stated in the film's plot synopsis in IMDb.

Who is in it: Ben Whishaw, Michael Gambon, Imelda Staunton, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Sally Hawkins

Why it may work: It is the sequel to the 2014 film Paddington, which was a major hit at the box office. Known for its classic British way of story telling, coupled with phenomenal live action/animation blending, Paddington 2 is touted to be a visual splendour. The film, as per the incoming reviews, has managed to inject adult themes such as the issues of racism and immigration, with loads of charisma.

Paddington 2 is directed by Paul King.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 18:22 PM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 18:22 PM