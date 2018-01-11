Kaalakaandi: Aamir Khan praises Saif Ali Khan; says 'haven't laughed this much since Delhi Belly'

Aamir Khan has praised the forthcoming dark-comedy Kaalakaandi and said that actor Saif Ali Khan's performance in the film was "outstanding".

Aamir, who attended the film's premier on 11 January, took to Twitter to praise the film.

Aamir had previously collaborated with Akshat Verma in 2011 Delhi Belly. Verma had written the script for the film and it was co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Much appreciated for the versatile roles he chooses to portray, Saif will be seen in a new avatar this time also. He was last seen in the movie Chef which did not do well at the box office.

Saif will be diagnosed with stomach cancer in this dark comedy as we have seen in the trailer. The movie will follow the story of a man who is desperate to live his life to the fullest before he dies. Incidents involving drugs, sex, lust and much more will be the main focus adding to the audacity of this experimental movie.

Kaalakaandi, which is co-produced by Rohit Khattar and Ashi Dua, also stars Kunal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated to release on 12 January.

With inputs from IANS.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 12:00 PM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 12:00 PM