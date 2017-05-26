Kaala: Rajinikanth warns fans to be disciplined in a statement on the same day as poster release

When Dhanush announced the first look of the much-awaited film of his father-in-law and Superstar Rajinikanth, Kaara Kalikaalan on Twitter, the superstar also issued a statement addressing his fans. He said if anyone is found doing any act of misconduct or indiscipline they will be discharged from the fan association.

"I am authorising VM Sudhakar to remove functionaries and members of our club from its primary membership if they are found maligning its discipline and reputation," said Rajinikanth in a statement, as reported by DNA.

Last week, the superstar had met his fans at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam for the first time in ten years where he also hinted upon his intention of entering politics.

According to a report in The Hindu, he said, "Go home and do your work. The day we have to fight the war, we will take care of it." He also commented upon the political situation of Tamil Nadu and said that the state has good leaders but the "system is rotten".

According to DNA, this disciplinary message from the actor followed close on the heels of his fans crazily celebrating over his supposed entry into politics and pasting posters in various corners of Chennai.

Some of his fans had also vehemently protested against fringe outfits opposing his political entry and tried to burn an effigy as a "symbolic protest" against those who opposed to the actor's entry into politics, says a report on news18.com.

In another recent report by The Hindu, J. Srinivasan, member of the Thalaivar Foundation, a fan club that is involved in charitable causes, said, “He has always been clear with two things to his fans — that we should look after our families well and we should not do anything which will make us a nuisance to the public or indulge in misconduct.”