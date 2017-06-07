Kaala: Rajinikanth to shoot in Chennai after Mumbai; might reveal political plans soon

Rajinikanth has finished filming the Mumbai segment of his next gangster drama Kaala Karikaalan. The Tamil superstar is expected to return to Chennai today, according to www.ibtimes.com. The actor who has kept fans and well-wishers in a bit of a suspense over his political plans, is expected to meet his fans in Chennai soon.

This short break is being seen as a beginning of his political career by some. According to the same IBT report, the actor will use this break to interact with fans before plunging into the presently politically unstable landscape of Tamil Nadu.

The report also states that the official confirmation from Rajinikanth about his political career could be expected in the month of July.

His interactions with the general public will be an important area of interest for the political parties of the state as he holds a premier position in the hearts of Tamilians. The political circuit of the state is eager to know which party Rajinikanth will join.

Rajinikanth will resume shooting for the Chennai schedule of the Pa Ranjith film soon. A set similar to Mumbai's Dharavi area has been erected in Chennai. He was earlier spotted shooting in Wadala, surrounded by a mod of hundreds.

The film is being touted as a sequel to his 2016 gangster drama Kabali. The film has Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar in significant roles. The film also stars Samuthirakani and Anjali Patil. Kaala Karikaalan will hit the theaters in 2018.