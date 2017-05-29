Kaala: Rajinikanth shoots for upcoming Tamil film in Mumbai; see pictures

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Mumbai recently to shoot for his upcoming film Kaala Karikalan (Kaala), the schedule of which began on 28 May.

The film considered to be a sequel to Kabali, which released last year, is produced by Wunderbar Films promoted by Rajinikanths son-in-law and actor Dhanush.

"The shooting for Kaala begins tomorrow.. I am leaving for Mumbai.. You are doing your job, please allow me to do my job," Rajinikanth told reporters before leaving to Mumbai on 27 May.

He has now been spotted in Wadala, Mumbai, shooting amid a throng of people. He has a salt and pepper look going and was seen wearing white at first, but then changed to a black ensemble. He is also seen sporting a skull cap.

Everyone around the superstar seems to be cheering and laughing. This only makes us curious about what they might be shooting.

Here are the pictures:

Last week, the 67-year-old Kabali star met his fans after a gap of eight years and had hinted of taking the political plunge when he asked them to carry on with their daily responsibilities, but "face the war when it comes."

Pa Ranjith, who had directed Kabali would be weilding the megaphone this time too.

Ranjiths favourite musician Santhosh Narayanan is onboard Kaala also and the film is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

The film had earlier courted controversy with the adopted son of Mumbai don late Haji Mastan alleging the plot was based on his fathers life.

The makers had, however, denied it.

Recently, Dhanush had released the title and the first look of the movie in social networking sites.

(With inputs from PTI)