Kaabil new promo: Hrithik Roshan pulls off the perfect Amitabh Bachchan imitation

Hrithik Roshan is no Amitabh Bachchan. But his voice certainly sounds strikingly similar as he mimics him in the latest promo of his next film, Sanjay Gupta's revenge drama Kaabil.

This promo is the first sneak peek into the work life of either of the two lead characters, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. Thus, it comes across as a refreshing change from what we have seen of the film so far — an overdose of candyfloss romance between the two or Hrithik's raging dialogues. Though there is a hint of the former in the new promo, it is Hrithik's dubbing abilities, or his profession, that stands out at the end.

Hrithik plays a blind dubbing artiste in the film. It is a delight to see his animated face while he holds his nose with two fingers in a child-like manner and lends a quirky voice to a cartoon character. In fact, the opening shot established the theme of the promo smartly as it transports us straight into a recording studio.

The highlight of the promo is Hrithik imitating Bachchan in order to impress Yami's character on the phone. The voice is spot on which makes us doubt whether Hrithik actually delivered it without any adulteration or the divine intervention of the sound engineer. While we have our doubts, let's give the actor the credit he deserves.

Hrithik had a tall order to live up to when he played Vijay Dinananth Chauhan in filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra's 2012 revenge drama Agneepath. Bachchan had played the character in the original and his baritone and intensity lent gravitas to the extremely challenging role. Hrithik did a commendable job too, though it is unfair to compare the classic with the remake.

It is safe to say that if Hrithik has actually replicated Bachchan's voice, he has managed to get into the megastar's shoes yet again.

Kaabil is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan under the banner of FilmKraft Entertainment. It also stars Ronit and Rohit Roy and is slated to release on 25 January.