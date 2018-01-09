You are here:

Justin Timberlake announces 'Man of the Woods' tour to promote his latest record

PTI

Jan,09 2018 12:31 05 IST

Actor-singer Justin Timberlake has announced Man of the Woods tour to promote his new LP. The 36-year-old star announced in a video that he will be embarking on a brand new tour.

Justin-Timberlake_ibnlive

Justin Timberlake. File Image.

"The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That's the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in," Timberlake explained in the clip.

"How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I've never seen that done before - bring the outside in," he added.

The announcement comes days after the singer released the first single, Filthy, from his latest album.

According to People magazine, the tour will kick off on 13 March in Toronto and will stop in 27 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami and New York City.

The trek ends in Timberlake's hometown, Memphis on 30 May.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 12:31 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 12:31 PM

tags: #Justin Timberlake #Man of the Woods

also see

Justin Timberlake's fifth solo studio album Man of the Woods to release on 2 February

Justin Timberlake's fifth solo studio album Man of the Woods to release on 2 February

Watch: Justin Timberlake turns into Steve Jobs in music video for new song 'Filthy'

Watch: Justin Timberlake turns into Steve Jobs in music video for new song 'Filthy'