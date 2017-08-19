Justin Bieber's new single Friends is out; catchy chorus is let down by weak lyrics, melody

Justin Bieber released a new song called 'Friends' on 17 August in collaboration with BloodPop (Kansas city's Michael Tucker), who makes his official single debut with the song.

Having previously collaborated on many songs with Bieber for his album Purpose, including the smash-hit 'Sorry', one would expect Bieber and producer BloodPop to have knocked it out of the park with this melody too, however, we don't hold that opinion.

The good thing about this song is its chorus. The bad thing about this song is — everything else. With weak lyrics, and an even weaker melody, this number fails to hit the mark that the more dance-y numbers by Bieber usually have in the past.

The prelude to the chorus has nothing that will catch the listener's attention, in our opinion. The hook of the chorus is the only part where our ears perked up and we gave the song a thorough listen. However a good song, that does not make.

'Friends' has been written by Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, who have also previously collaborated with Bieber on the Purpose album.

The past year has been heavy on collaborations for Bieber, as the singer has churned out one hit song after the other. Record-setting 'Despacito (Remix)' with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, 'Cold Water' with Major Lazer and MØ, 'Let Me Love You' with DJ Snake, 'I'm the One' with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper, and '2U' with David Guetta are just a few of Bieber's recent hits.

BloodPop, on the other hand, has collaborated with industry bigwigs such as Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Haim and Grimes in the past.

Listen to Justin Bieber and BloodPop's song 'Friends' here

