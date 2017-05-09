Justin Bieber's India concert: All the updates on how Mumbai's gearing up for 'Sorry' star

Mumbai, Tuesday, 9 May 2017.

There's just one day to go for Justin Bieber's concert here — part of his Purpose World Tour. Since the news broke that the 23-year-old pop sensation would be performing at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 10 May, in front of 50,000 fans, there has been a lot of speculation over just what his India tour would entail.

Here's a roundup of the latest updates to catch up on, before Beiber's gig.

Bieber's crew is here

Since it was earlier speculated that Justin Bieber will land in India on 8 May 2017, a crowd of Beliebers had gathered at the Mumbai International Airport to catch a glimpse of the global icon, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The report stated that while his Purpose tour crew did land in Mumbai on Sunday, there was no sign of the singer, who will touch base in Mumbai on 9 May. Instead, he tweeted this to Amit Bhatia, one of the heads of the organisation that is hosting him:

Dubai is incredible... India you are next. @Amit_Bhatia99 u ready? #PurposeTourStadiums — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 8, 2017

Bieber's 120-member team has been put up at The St Regis and The Four Seasons in Lower Parel and the crew put up pictures of a party they attended in the city, along with their tour of the Gateway of India, The Taj Mahal Hotel, David Sassoon Library and a walk around Colaba.

Here are a few pictures posted by Nick DeMoura, Bieber's head choreographer, and Aubree Storm, a dancer who frequently accompanies Bieber on his tours:

The Gateway of India 🇮🇳! 📸 @jblazeofficial A post shared by Nick DeMoura (@nickdemoura) on May 8, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Today was amazing. India is everything I imagined and more. Namaste. #mumbai #gatetoindia 🇮🇳 A post shared by Aubree Storm (@aubreestorm) on May 8, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

There is something about this photo that is just incredible satisfying. #sariorsaree #beautiful #mumbai A post shared by Aubree Storm (@aubreestorm) on May 8, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

The 13 Steps Down and My Brother The Devil actoress Elarica Johnson, who will be hosting the concert will be wearing Varun Bahl for all the four events—on stage while hosting the show, the pre-party, after-party and the press interaction. Looks like Johnson has also arrived in India by the looks of her Instagram feed:

A little Dolce in India 💗 . . . #india #purposetour #fashion #life A post shared by Elarica Johnson 🇬🇧 (@elarica) on May 7, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

Dolce x Dolce | Everyday events in India! Mumbai is putting me through my paces😌 . . . #india #life #purposetour A post shared by Elarica Johnson 🇬🇧 (@elarica) on May 8, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Beefed up security

While we know that Justin Bieber's head of security is Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, he will also have his own crew of bodyguards in addition to Shera and his crew.

Since 45,000 people (approximately) are expected to attend the concert, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said around 500 police personnel and 25 officers would be deployed for security and emergency/disaster management at the venue.

Nagrale said police had been deployed at various entry-exit gates and the event venue to manage the crowds. Inside the stadium, plainclothes police would be on watch, a special police control room would be functional and a CCTV surveillance system with a command centre would monitor the event.

Prior to the main concert, the entire stadium would be checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. Throughout the event, drones mounted with cameras shall provide live feeds to the police control room at the venue. The organisers, White Fox, shall deploy private security agencies for crowd management and ticket checking. Navi Mumbai Police will be attending to overall security. The organisers have arranged for parking slots for around 15,000 and shuttle services to and from the stadium.

Gifts for the 'Purpose' singer

Here are the gifts lined up for Bieber:

*Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be gifting an autographed sarod to the Grammy winner on his arrival.

*Designer Varun Bahl has curated and embellished traditional Indian instruments like a sitar and tabla.

*Rohit Bal has created a biker jacket in cotton-velvet for Bieber. In sync with the singer's universal appeal, black will depict the mood and the entire outfit has been handcrafted and hand embroidered with sequins and crystals from Swarovski.

*Anamika Khanna will add to the gift hamper, a bespoke floor length jacket for Bieber's mother. The piece utilises embroidery inspired by tribal India with silk chanderi as the base material and the embellishment is in thread work.

*Apart from this, Bieber's mother will also be gifted a bespoke wreath shaped necklace embellished in ornate rubies and marquise diamonds encrusted in platinum and 18k gold by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

*Amit Aggarwal has created a jacket with khadi, metallic hints with malleable recycled polymer sheet used on the sleeves fusing traditional weaves with industrial waste.

*Krishna Mehta has created an Indo-Western formal shirt with modern, geometric lines with metallic threads.

Apart from this, Prasenjit Das will be creating a hand painted denim jacket with graffiti designs, Dhruv Kapoor will be designing an oversized hoodie and Ragini Ahuja will be making a bomber jacket in destroyed denim with sheep leather shoulder, collar and pocket flaps and witty-tone graphic tee shirt by Balmedor.

*Couturier Manav Gangwani has created special sneakers and caps for the 23-year-old pop artist keeping his image in mind. The merchandise was conceptualised to reflect what most foreigners know India for — peacock feathers and snake charmers.

There have also been reports that Justin Bieber will appear on Koffee With Karan — does that mean he'll get a Koffee Hamper?

'Un-Beliebable' demands

There's been a huge brouhaha over Justin Bieber's tour rider which included demands like a completely white changing room, yoga caskets and a Jacuzzi.

Amul seems to have taken a special interest in Bieber's demands, and came up with an amusing take on it (like it does for all controversies):

Here's how you can go to the concert too!

Are you getting serious FOMO after going through so many articles and news alerts about the concert? Its not too late to win concert tickets just yet. Just follow Shraddha Kapoor aka Riya Somani's video message about how to get tickets berfore Beiber croons 'Where Are You Now?' to his fans tomorrow:

Go participate now!!! @reliancejio 🎤 ❤️ #JioBeliebers A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on May 7, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

(With inputs from agencies)