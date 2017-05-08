Justin Bieber to land in India today; 500 police personnel to provide security cover to his concert

From an exclusive autographed sarod to designer outfits, Bieber will be given several souvenirs upon his maiden visit to India.

"As a goodwill gesture sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be gifting an autographed sarod to the Grammy winner on his arrival", a statement from the organisers said.

Designer Varun Bahl has curated and embellished the traditional Indian instrument of symphony. The instrument has been decorated with fine silk- printed with dainty floral artworks and highlighted with metallic golds.

Rohit Bal has created a biker jacket in cotton velvet for Bieber. Keeping in sync with the singer's universal appeal, black will depict the mood board and the entire outfit has been handcrafted and hand embroidered with sequins and crystals from Swarovski.

Bal said the jacket is an "amalgamation of Justin's personal style, Indian music and my vision of a cross cultural fashion statement. The concept behind the jacket is to create a versatile look that is suitable for an event or performance with a hint of understated opulence and a sense of the Indian tradition," Bal said in a statement.

Anamika Khanna has created a long floor length jacket for Bieber's mother. The piece utilizes embroidery inspired by tribal India with silk chanderi as the base material and embellishment in thread work.

Apart from this, Bieber's mother will also be gifted a bespoke wreath shaped necklace embellished in ornate rubies and marquise diamonds encrusted in platinum and 18k gold by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Amit Aggarwal has created a jacket with khadi, metallic hints with malleable recycled polymer sheet used on the sleeves fusing traditional weaves with industrial waste. Krishna Mehta has created an Indo-Western formal shirt with modern, geometric lines with metallic threads.

Apart from them, Prasenjit Das will be creating a hand painted denim jacket with graffiti designs, Dhruv Kapoor will be designing an oversized hoodie and Ragini Ahuja will be making a bomber jacket in destroyed denim with sheep leather shoulder, collar and pocket flaps and witty-tone graphic tee shirt by Balmedor.