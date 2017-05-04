Justin Bieber India concert: From set list to opening acts, here's what fans can expect

Singing sensation Justin Bieber is set to perform in Mumbai as a part of his Purpose world tour on 10 May, 2017. The singer's itinerary for his visit to the country and an unusual list of demands he has made have already created buzz. Now, the organisers have revealed what fans of the Canadian performer can expect from the concert.

Justin Bieber and his team of 25 dancers will take to stage at 8 pm for a 90 minute performance. The Purpose World Tour has predominantly featured songs from his latest album of the same name.

The set list will include just a few of his older hits, including 'Baby' and 'Boyfriend', focusing instead on his new EDM-influenced LP, which features collaborators such as Skrillex and Diplo. Songs such as 'What Do You Mean?', 'Get Used to It', 'Company' and 'No Pressure' will be the highlights.

Bieber is known to grab a guitar and sit on a velvet couch in the centre of the stage to perform 'Cold Water' and 'Love Yourself'. There will also a couple of DJs on the decks to pump up the crowd. Bieber also takes to the drums at one point in his concerts, delivering a hard-hitting and impressive solo during his performances.

The opening acts for this concert include Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek. Fans will be treated to fireworks, confetti, lasers, graphics on big screens and gas bursts.

The main stage is connected by a catwalk to a smaller secondary performance space, where Bieber is known to show off his dance moves.

A special JB Pit is being created to accommodate 350 special fans who will be up close and personal with Bieber, and a lucky few will be called onto stage during the performance. The JB Pit will give fans a 360 degree experience with underground tunnels.

Doors will open at 2 pm, and the performance begins at 4 pm. If conditions permit, doors will open earlier, and fans can keep track of this on social media.

While professional photography is not permitted at the concert, mobile phones will be allowed. Fans have been advised to carry cash, as ATMs are limited in number in the area.

This concert is a wrist-band access festival. Replacement wrist-bands will not be issued if they are lost. Attendees must also carry valid photo ID for verification of the ticket holder name, along with their e-ticket print outs. No re-entry will be permitted for the entire period of the event. Wrist bands will be cut by the security team, in case an attendee wishes to exit the venue during the period of the event.

In case fans' phone batteries go for a toss, they can book Uber rides through the booking booths at the stadium. A special chopper service has also been made available from Mahalakshmi to Navi Mumbai every 30 minutes, which will allow fans to skip the traffic and reach the stadium in 15 minutes flat.

15 TV screens have been installed in the arena for better viewing. Those seated at the VVIP tables, which are 14 feet high, will enjoy a panoramic view of the show.