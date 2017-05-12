Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Queen Beyonce have one thing in common: Lip-syncing

Justin Bieber made the dreams of 50,000 Indian Beliebers come true when he performed in concert on 10 May 2017.

While Beliebers did enjoy themselves at the concert, many were complaining about the mismanagement and the fact that Bieber was lip-syncing 8 out of 12 of the songs of from his 90 minute set.

(Also Read: Justin Bieber in India: Fans are quite upset about lip-syncing, mismanagement at concert)

But is Bieber the only star to rely on backup vocals when he performs for hours at a stretch?

Stars performing onstage surely have to do a lot: dance, move around the stage, and interact with fans, singing all the while.

Here are a few iconic stars who have lip synced through their performances:

Michael Jackson

Even though Michael Jackson lip-synced his way through some of his major performances, like the 1983 'Billie Jean' live performance, fans could care less. His choreography on the song earned him major appreciation from the crowd.

Britney Spears

Though Spears lip syncs through all of her performances, her terrible out of sync lip-sync performance at the VMAs in 2016 left her fans very angry.

But before the 2016 performance, the pop sensation got herself into a a bigger debacle. Back in 2009, Australian fans walked out of her 2 hour show and demanded their money back because of their disappointment over her lip syncing and bad dancing.

Beyonce

We all can agree Queen B can do no wrong. But just this one time, we cannot help but wonder why she lip synced the national anthem during Barack Obama's election day.

Don't believe us, just watch:





Mariah Carey

The ultimate diva's terrible lip-sync during a 2016 New Year's Eve performance was as funny as it was terrible:

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's performance on The Today Show in 2012 was less lyrics, more dance, but it was funny because the Starships star could not even lip sync properly.