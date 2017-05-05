Justin Bieber India tour: Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera to head security

Hello Beliebers. Its just five days till Justin Bieber croons 'Sorry' and 'Cold Water' in a cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai, and fans (also known as 'Beliebers') are counting down hours, minutes and seconds till the day of the concert on 10 May 2017.

Bieber will be landing in Mumbai on 7 May, and will stay in India until his gig on 10 May. The 23 year-old 'Love Yourself' hitmaker will then move to Delhi, Jaipur and Agra in the duration of his stay. Accompanying him will be Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera.

Salman Khan told Hindustan Times, "The Khan family and I are very happy for Shera. There’s no need for any artist to be worried when Shera is around. He is very reliable and a complete no-nonsense person. A thorough professional, he is one of the finest in India and I swear by him."

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been handling Bieber's security arrangements before he lands too. He said,"It is an honor to be associated with a name like Justin Bieber. I was specially called in after my profile was screened and vetted by the international agents. In the past I have handled international artists of the likes of Micheal Jackson, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Paris Hilton, Shaggy, Peter Andre, Diana King, Whitfield, UB40, Slash, Keanu reaves, U2. I am very impressed with how full proof and detailed the security guidelines have been. This will be one of my most challenging assignments till date and I will ensure Justin Bieber has no complaints whatsoever.

