Justin Bieber India Concert LIVE updates: 'Baby' singer's chopper has landed at concert venue

Tonight — that's Wednesday, 10 May 2017, a little after 8 pm, Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber will take to the stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai for an approximately 90-minute set.
For the 45,000 fans of Beiber in India — who like to call themselves 'Beliebers' — those will be the 90 minutes they've long been waiting for.
Following close on the heels of the Coldplay-headlined Global Citizen Festival in 2016, Bieber is among the biggest international acts to come down to India for a concert. Is it any wonder then, at the amount of fan frenzy his gig seems to have triggered?
Bieber's Mumbai concert marks the India leg of his Purpose World Tour; Dubai was the previous pit-stop.
And as fans wait for Bieber to take to the stage, we'll be bringing you live updates through the afternoon.
Cue the 'Baby' track, and let's begin.
Published Date: May 10, 2017 01:44 pm | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 05:00 pm
May, 10 2017 IST
Highlights
While he’s used to the good life, Indian celebrities are ready to spoil Justin Bieber rotten. A gift list nearly as long as Bieber’s discography has been planned for the pop sensation’s India visit.
Here’s what the ‘Sorry’ singer is slated to receive:
1. Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be gifting an autographed sarod to Bieber.
2. Designer Varun Bahl has curated and embellished traditional Indian instruments like a sitar and tabla.
3. Rohit Bal has created a biker jacket in cotton-velvet, handcrafted and hand embroidered with sequins and Swarovski crystals.
4. Anamika Khanna has designed a bespoke floor-length jacket for Bieber's mother, in silk chanderi.
5. Bieber's mother will also be gifted a bespoke wreath-shaped necklace embellished in ornate rubies and marquise diamonds encrusted in platinum and 18k gold by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
6. Clothes by Amit Aggarwal, Krishna Mehta, Prasenjit Das, Dhruv Kapoor, Ragini Ahuja.
7. Sneakers and caps by Manav Gangwani.
Concert-goers, we hope you're not planning on breaking any of these rules!
1. Professional photography is not permitted at the concert. Mobile phones are permitted.
2. Ensue you hang on to your wrist-band until the very end of the concert. Replacements will not be issued if wristbands are lost/misplaced.
3. Re-entry is not permitted for the entire period of the event.
4. Outside food and beverages are not allowed in the venue.
While we wait for more live updates from the DY Patil Stadium, here's a quick fact-sheet on Justin Bieber:
1. Justin Bieber was born on 1 March 1994, to Patricia Mallette and Jeremy Jack Bieber in Ontario, Canada. Pattie raised Justin as a single mom.
2. He may be performing for thousands of Beliebers all over the world, but that's only 'cause he got an early start. He used to upload videos of his songs on YouTube under the username 'kidrauhl'. (source: Cosmopolitan)
3. By 15, he had already released his first album.
4. After Bieber was discovered by talent agent Scooter Brown, at one time, both Justin Timberlake and Usher were angling to sign on the precocious teen to their record labels. Usher — as we now know — won. (source: IMDB)
5. Justin Bieber plays the guitar, piano, drums — and the trumpet! He learnt how to play the trumpet in middle school, although not halfway as well as the other instruments. (source: MTV)
6. As of 2017, Bieber has four studio albums to his name — My World (2010), Under the Mistletoe (2011), Believe (2012) and Purpose (2015)
7. Bieber's squeaky clean image took a hit in 2013, when he was allegedly photographed smoking marijuana. Since then, a slew of controversies unfolded: he was accused of assaulting a paparazzo that same year in Argentina, and a little later, in Toronto. Then, there were allegations that he vandalised a neighbour's home in 2014. In January 2014, he was picked up by the Miami Police for reportedly driving under the influence, underage drinking and resisting arrest. He was 19 at the time. (source: Heavy.com)
8. His Purpose tour — especially the hit track 'Sorry' — has been widely seen as an apology to fans for his behaviour. And from the response to it, it seems that Bieber's managed to find his redemption.
All you need to know about Justin Bieber's concert in Mumbai:
1. It marks the India leg of his Purpose World Tour.
2. Bieber and his team of 25 dancers will take to the stage at around 8 pm on Wednesday, 10 May 2017.
3. Most of the songs will be from his latest, best-selling album 'Purpose'.
4. The set list will also include a few of his older hits, like 'Baby' and 'Boyfriend'.
5. Before Bieber takes to the stage, DJs Sartek and Zaeden will be pumping up the crowd with their tracks. These acts will kickstart around 4 pm.
6. 15 giant TV screens have been installed in the arena to facilitate better viewing.
7. Chopper rides can be availed from Mahalaxmi to the concert venue, in ca efans wish to avoid the Mumbai traffic.
8. About 500 police personnel have been deployed to man the 45,000-strong audience that is expected at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for Bieber's concert.
17:19 (IST)
Here's another video clip of fans at the arena before Bieber makes his entrance:
17:15 (IST)
Until he emerges on stage, fans are making do with these giant posters of Bieber at the venue:
17:12 (IST)
Here's a look at Bieber's chopper, as it was spotted circling the DY Patil Stadium:
17:09 (IST)
More from the venue:
People are still being allowed inside the stadium, although organisers had said that the gates would close at 4 pm.
But a 45,000-strong crowd would be difficult to manage, we presume.
17:07 (IST)
Back inside the concert venue, the water woes for concert-goers have just mounted.
Bottled drinking water is being sold for — get this — Rs 200! inside the stadium.
What else is on offer for thirsty attendees? Chips and ice cream for Rs 100, and Red Bull for Rs 150.
16:58 (IST)
These fans were hoping they'd have a chance to show Justin Bieber the message they'd specially crafted for him — "Beliebers since Day One," they proclaimed.
This is what they told Firstpost:
16:56 (IST)
Hi, this is Mridula Ramadugu from outside the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where the chopper ferrying Justin Bieber from his mid-town Mumbai hotel has just landed.
Bieber's got to be feeling the heat — but since he flew over from Dubai, which was the previous pit-stop on his Purpose World Tour, maybe he's had time to get acclimatised to it.
Beliebers certainly weren't too worried about the sun, as they waited for the pop star to take to the stage.
We spoke with a few of them, and this is what they had to say:
16:51 (IST)
NEWS FLASH:
Justin Bieber's helicopter has been spotted in the vicinity of the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
As of now, there are still three hours to go before he takes to the stage for his Purpose India Tour.
16:49 (IST)
Quick update:
After DJ Sartek, DJ Zaeden and Norwegian DJ Alan Walker are expected to take the stage.
There's still about half an hour before Bieber is expected to reach the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and about three hours, till he takes to the stage for his 90-minute set.
16:45 (IST)
16:35 (IST)
And here's another photo of the arena, courtesy organisers White Fox India:
16:33 (IST)
Scenes from the DY Patil Stadium in the run-up to the first act of the evening, DJ Sartek:
Photos by Ankita Maneck/Firstpost
16:28 (IST)
And we're off...
The first act of the evening is trying his best to keep the fans engaged — it's DJ Sartek spinning some EDM tunes.
His being confirmed as the opening act was preceded with a certain amount of controversy.
Bollywood actor Sonakshi SInha was widely reported to be the opening act for Justin Bieber's Purpose India concert here in Mumbai, and several musicians didn't take too kindly to the development, including Kailash Kher, Armaan and Amaal Malik, and Sona Mohapatra.
Sonakshi ultimately clarified that this was merely speculation, since her team had been approached by the Bieber gig organisers, although nothing was finalised.
The incident triggered a widespread debate on Bollywood's 'limelight-hogging' problem.
That row seems to be in the past, as DJ Sartek takes his position behind the console on stage.
16:22 (IST)
The ghosts of the Coldplay-headlined Global Citizen Festival seem to have returned to haunt the Justin Bieber Purpose India Tour.
The Global Citizen Festival concert, held in Mumbai in November 2016, received som negative attention for the lack of proper arrangements for concert-goers. Fans were left enraged when they weren't allowed to carry water within the concert venue — only to find that there wasn't adequate water arranged for them to buy inside. It was much after noon, at the all-day fest, that enough water was made available.
And now, at the DY Patil Stadium, concert-goers have been charged a cool Rs 100 per litre of water — that they aren't being allowed to take inside.
While the Global Citizen concert was at least held in what passes for 'winter' in Mumbai and perhaps thirst wasn't such a serious issue, this could prove to be a serious problem at the Bieber gig, since we're right in the midst of the Mumbai summer.
Temperatures today are hovering a little over 33 degrees Celsius, and with the sun beating down, it remains to be seen if Bieber-love will keep fans' tempers from fraying.
16:14 (IST)
Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times has reported that if you’re still on your way to the DY Patil Stadium for the Bieber concert (or generally travelling in and out of Navi Mumbai), these are the routes to avoid:
1. Vehicles coming from Thane towards Belapur via Thane-Belapur road can’t take a right turn under the LP bridge to go to Nerul. Instead, you’ll have to head to the Uran Phata bridge and then take a U-turn to enter Nerul.
2. A no-entry zone has been declared on both sides of the service road between LP Junction and DY Patil Stadium.
3. Service roads towards MIDC from LP junction will also be declared as no-entry points.
4. The entire area around the stadium has been declared a no-parking zone.
16:06 (IST)
A quick update on what Justin Bieber will be doing after his Purpose India Tour concert wraps up in Mumbai tonight:
PTI reports that the Canadian pop sensation will be spending his next two days in India visiting Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. A ‘must’ on Bieber’s itinerary? The Taj Mahal.
16:03 (IST)
The Justin Bieber party bus was spotted making its way to the concert venue by Twitter user Sheldon Aranjo:
16:01 (IST)
If you're looking for a quick lowdown on how the evening is going to progress, take a look at this schedule here:
15:58 (IST)
Here's a little something we're tracking as we wait for Justin Bieber to kickstart his performance at the DY Patil Stadium, for his Purpose India Tour, tonight. Take this poll, and tell us your thoughts too!
15:55 (IST)
Cellphone networks at the DY Patil Stadium aren't working terribly well at the moment, but we're still trying to keep the updates coming for you.
What we do know at this time is that Justin Bieber is expected to reach the concert venue at 5.30 pm.
With just an hour and a half to go, he'll soon be boarding the specially chartered chopper from the St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, where he, and some members of his entourage are put up, and flying over to Navi Mumbai.
15:52 (IST)
After Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran to visit India in November as part of his World Tour
After countless covers of what seems to be the anthem of 2017, Shape of You, fans will now be able to watch Ed Sheeran live in India. That's right.
http://www.firstpost.com
15:52 (IST)
BREAKING NEWS:
Just in case you were all caught up with Beiber-mania, and missed our report on this, we're recapping it for you: Ed Heeran is comign to India this Novermber, for what will be his second performance in Mumbai.
Sheeran will be promoting his latest album 'Divide' on his tour here.
The 'Shape of You' singer was in India last in 2015.
15:44 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
We're taking a break from our live updates to bring you this aww-inducing moment:
15:22 (IST)
Here at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, the gates for the Justin Bieber Purpose India Tour concert have opened.
Attendees are streaming in, and the concert arena is filling up fast.
15:14 (IST)
14:52 (IST)
Meanwhile, as someone who's here to report on the event, it's been a frustrating last couple of hours here at the DY Patil Stadium.
Media accreditations were stalled for over an hour, and presspersons have just had to wait for an entry to the concert venue that never seems to come.
A few tired colleagues took recourse to the grassy 'seats' available here — as you'll see in the photo below!
So if you don't get a few on-ground up-dates over the next few minutes, you know why!
14:46 (IST)
Bollywood to mark its presence at Justin Bieber’s gig
There’s expected to be a heavy Bollywood presence at Justin Bieber’s concert in Mumbai, at the DY Patil Stadium, on Wednesday, 10 May 2017.
IANS reported that actress Jacqueline Fernandez would be hosting an ‘Ultra Lounge’ for her celebrity friends at the concert.
On the guest list are Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra and Kangana Ranaut, among others.
14:42 (IST)
Back to DY Patil, and the fans:
Atul Khatri — you may have seen his tweet, that we just shared on our live blog as well — joking about how he was prepping up to take his children to the Justin Bieber concert.
Indeed, that was a fate many parents, of pre-teens and teens who consider themselves Beliebers, had cheerfully resigned themselves to.
I met Mehul, 13, who said he'd decided that if Bieber ever came to India, he'd be attending the gig for sure. His mother, Chandni, sportingly agreed to chaperone him, as did Mehul's dad (centre photo). "I've been waiting for this day, since it was announced!" Mehul told me.
There were plenty of 'unchaperoned' attendees too, such as Greg, Akash, Nikita and Natasha (top photo, L-R).
And there was this bunch of fans (third photo from top) that travelled together from Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh and reached Mumbai on Tuesday, for the gig.
14:32 (IST)
14:32 (IST)
14:31 (IST)
14:30 (IST)
Meanwhile, Twitterati had this to say about Justin Bieber's concert:
14:29 (IST)
We asked fans which song they were most looking forward to having Justin Bieber perform on stage. Here's what they had to say:
14:19 (IST)
13:59 (IST)
At DY Patil Stadium, I met with two other ardent Beliebers: Isabella Khiangte and Lalsang Puia Mgente.
Isabella had flown down from Delhi to make ot for Justin Bieber's Purpose India concert, while Lalsang cam down from Mizoram.
Even as they flashed their passes for the camera, I couldn't help but notice that Bella too had a special Bieber-tee, worn just for the occasion.
I also met Mishikka and her brother, both of whom had also (like Bella) come down from Delhi.
13:51 (IST)
Hi folks, I'm here outside the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where fans of Justin Bieber are waiting to see their favourite pop sensation on stage.
I've spoke to a bunch of people, who seem to firmly believe that Biebers the best, and as for why, well why don't I let them tell you their stories!
The gates here at DY Patil aren't expected to open till after 2 pm, howver, that didn't stop enthusiastic fans from lining up at the venue right from 8 am on Wednesday morning. And in this Mumbai heat — whew!
I met Amrita Chandrashekhar, who didn't know until now that she would even manage to get a ticket for Bieber's gig. However, she managed to get one in the nick of time, after waiting for five hours!
And as you'll see from her t-shirt, she's a 'Belieber forever'!
13:24 (IST)
Justin Bieber himself touched down in Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
Dressed in a pink hoodie and grey shorts, the star seemed unfazed by the crush of fans and mediapersons that were waiting for his arrival at the Mumbai International Airport.
Bieber flew down here from Dubai, which marked the previous leg of his Purpose World Tour.
Shera, Salman Khan's bodyguard, is in charge of Bieber's security, and escorted him out of the airport.
Bieber joined his entourage at a five-star hotel in Central Mumbai; he'll be ferried via a chopper ride to the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday evening for his performance.
13:16 (IST)
The stage is set for Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour concert in Mumbai.
With some hours to go yet for the concert to begin, the inside of the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where the concert is being held on Wednesday evening, wore a deserted look.
But not for long.
The organisers have said the gates will open by 2 pm, and the nearly 45,000-string crowd that is expected at the venue, will soon begin streaming in.
13:12 (IST)
Mumbai.
Wednesday, 10 May 2017.
1.15 pm.
"It's almost time India! Who's going? #PurposeTour"
That was the question posed on the official Twitter handle for Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour, just ahead of the Canadian pop sensation's arrival in India.
And fans of the 'Sorry' hitmaker — 'Beliebers' as they like to be known, have responded loud and clear.
They're here in Mumbai, queuing up outside the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, counting down the hours until their idol takes to the stage.
Even the sweltering afternoon sun proved to be no deterrent to these fans who had come from far and wide — some from the Northeast, others from metros like Delhi and Bengaluru, some who weren't even sure whether they'd be able to get their passes, until the last minute.
This then, is the faith of the Beliebers.
Firstpost's Ankita Maneck is stationed right at the DY Patil Stadium and will be sending out live updates from the gig.
Stay tuned.