Justin Bieber India Concert LIVE updates: 'Baby' singer's chopper has landed at concert venue

Tonight — that's Wednesday, 10 May 2017, a little after 8 pm, Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber will take to the stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai for an approximately 90-minute set.

For the 45,000 fans of Beiber in India — who like to call themselves 'Beliebers' — those will be the 90 minutes they've long been waiting for.

Following close on the heels of the Coldplay-headlined Global Citizen Festival in 2016, Bieber is among the biggest international acts to come down to India for a concert. Is it any wonder then, at the amount of fan frenzy his gig seems to have triggered?

Bieber's Mumbai concert marks the India leg of his Purpose World Tour; Dubai was the previous pit-stop.

And as fans wait for Bieber to take to the stage, we'll be bringing you live updates through the afternoon.

Cue the 'Baby' track, and let's begin.