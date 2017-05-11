Justin Bieber in India: Fans are quite upset about lip-syncing, mismanagement at concert

Justin Bieber performed in India for the first time at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on 10 May 2017.

For Beliebers, it was a dream come true. But disgruntled adults complained that the young pop sensation was lip-syncing to many of the songs in his set. Not everyone was happy with how the concert was organised.

Whether the concert was a hit or a miss is a personal choice for the 45,000 people who attended it, but Twitter sure had a field day with news about the concert.

People were complaining about everything starting from the mismanagement by the concert organisers to Bieber's lip syncing antics.

Concert Mismanagement

Sonali Bendre felt the concert was not very well organised:

Biebered out!!! Missed d efficiency of @WizcraftIndia n d personal touch of @WizAndreTimmins#wasteoftime — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) May 10, 2017

Why did Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover come to the concert and leave in 5 minutes? A few newspapers are speculating that this was because they found the concert to be really overcrowded.

But the real reason remains a mystery, much like why they opted to do the film Alone.

Ashish Shakya, AIB comedian seemed to be bored of 'The Biebs.'

Bieber was so bad it was hilarious. He had the stage presence of khichdi. Plus kaafi lip sync. (Lucky that my tickets were free :D) — Ashish Shakya (@stupidusmaximus) May 10, 2017

Lip-Syncing horrors

Stand-up comedianne Kaneez Surka and AIB's Rohan Joshi didn't appreciate his lip syncing:

I've never seen an artist give that many 0 fucks in my life. If you're going 2 lip sync, atleast attempt 2 sync your lips #JustinBieberIndia — Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) May 10, 2017

So I hear Justin Bieber's Bombay Dubsmash was great! — Rohan (@mojorojo) May 11, 2017

A few Beliebers were disgruntled too:

FFS Justin Bieber, people didn't pay 50k+ to watch you in ghar ke kapde and do bad lip sync. Glad I skipped this one. No longer Belieb. — Post Choke Bae (@Womaniya) May 10, 2017

You paid 70k for a concert just to see Justin Bieber do lip sync? With that money KRK wud have come to your house & danced for Beat pe Booty — ViJaY ShEtTy (@Vijay_K_Shetty) May 11, 2017

Look who's here

After gracing the Global Citizen concert, politican Amar Singh was spotted at Justin Bieber's gig too. Here's what twitter had to say about this:

What is Amar Singh doing at Bieber's concert? Does he even know who he is? 😂 — Priyanka ♡ (@iladyprihh) May 10, 2017

Good to see that Amar Singh is attending the #JustinBieberIndia concert. Will he sing along to 'That should be me' or 'Never say Never'? https://t.co/8LpGx440O5 — shunali shroff (@shunalishroff) May 10, 2017

As this article by Scoop Whoop points out, Amar Singh pops up at the most unexpected places.