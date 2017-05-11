Justin Bieber in India: Fans are quite upset about lip-syncing, mismanagement at concert

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 11 2017 17:57:44 IST

Justin Bieber performed in India for the first time at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on 10 May 2017.

For Beliebers, it was a dream come true. But disgruntled adults complained that the young pop sensation was lip-syncing to many of the songs in his set. Not everyone was happy with how the concert was organised.

Justin Bieber closed his act with hit song 'Sorry'.

Whether the concert was a hit or a miss is a personal choice for the 45,000 people who attended it, but Twitter sure had a field day with news about the concert.

People were complaining about everything starting from the mismanagement by the concert organisers to Bieber's lip syncing antics.

Concert Mismanagement

Sonali Bendre felt the concert was not very well organised:

Why did Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover come to the concert and leave in 5 minutes? A few newspapers are speculating that this was because they found the concert to be really overcrowded.

But the real reason remains a mystery, much like why they opted to do the film Alone.

Ashish Shakya, AIB comedian seemed to be bored of 'The Biebs.'

Lip-Syncing horrors

Stand-up comedianne Kaneez Surka and AIB's Rohan Joshi didn't appreciate his lip syncing:

A few Beliebers were disgruntled too:

Look who's here

After gracing the Global Citizen concert, politican Amar Singh was spotted at Justin Bieber's gig too. Here's what twitter had to say about this:

As this article by Scoop Whoop points out, Amar Singh pops up at the most unexpected places.


Published Date: May 11, 2017 05:56 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 05:57 pm

