Justin Bieber, David Guetta release their new single '2U', starring Victoria's Secret models

Justin Bieber has millions of fans, but he seems to have found a particularly dedicated following in Victoria's Secret models Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, and Martha Hunt.

Justin Bieber's new collaboration with David Guetta '2U' debuts today and instead of the lyric video that generally preceeds a music video of a song, Bieber had these six famous Victoria's Secret Angels sing along and dance to it.

Bieber started tweeting videos of the models yesterday to build up anticipation for the song.

The music video for '2U' has Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, and Martha Hunt dancing and lip-syncing to the song as the video changes from black and white to colour.

The song has Bieber's typical breathy lyrics and plenty of beat drops, which makes it more like number one club hit 'Cold Water' rather than his recent 'Despacito' cover which showcased his vocal range much more, nor does it have its own quirky beat like 'Love Yourself.'

The lyrics too, are in line with his earlier hits and are equally cliche (yes, it's a love song):

When it comes to you

There's no crime

Let's take both of our souls

And intertwine

When it comes to you

Don't be blind

Watch me speak from my heart

When it comes to you, comes to you

Get ready to listen to it on loop in clubs, or wherever you go to on Friday and Saturday nights, because the video already has 500,000 views on YouTube in the three-odd hours since it released:



Will the song make it to number one? Bieber already has a two top-10 Billboard hits: 'Despacito' is at number one and'I’m The One' is at number three.

With the combination of Justin Bieber, David Guetta and Victoria's Secret Angels, we wouldn't be surprised if the song reaches the number one spot on its debut day itself.