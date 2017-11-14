You are here:

Justice League early review roundup: Ben Affleck-Gal Gadot starrer is not perfect but still fun, say critics

FP Staff

Nov,14 2017 15:28 55 IST

The superheroes of the upcoming Justice League film have to contend with not just the villains causing havoc in Metropolis and Gotham City but also an equally terrifying force in hard-to-please film critics.

Justice League is the latest installment from the DC Extended Universe - a series which, with the notable exception of Wonder Woman, has met with a less than positive critical response and has failed to match the box office success of rival Marvel and its cinematic universe.

Justice League poster. Arkhamverse

The film's cast includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as the Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

The film’s predecessor, 2016’s Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and even 2016’s Suicide Squad opened to  poor critical reception. However, 2017 audiences warmed to Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman and it proved a hit among the critics giving the DC fans some hope.

Judging by the 280-character reviews provided on Twitter by the fortunate fans and critics who were lucky enough to catch the early screening of Justice League, the general consensus is that the film is flawed but still plenty of fun with especially the banter between the superheroes finding a lot of fans.

There was universal praise for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Even Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa's Aquaman found some fans.

Some had problems with the film's one-dimensional villain and the narrative.

But all insisted it was better than Batman vs Superman and Suicide Squad.

Justice League is set for release in 3D, 2D and IMAX on 17 November.

