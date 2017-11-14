Justice League early review roundup: Ben Affleck-Gal Gadot starrer is not perfect but still fun, say critics

The superheroes of the upcoming Justice League film have to contend with not just the villains causing havoc in Metropolis and Gotham City but also an equally terrifying force in hard-to-please film critics.

Justice League is the latest installment from the DC Extended Universe - a series which, with the notable exception of Wonder Woman, has met with a less than positive critical response and has failed to match the box office success of rival Marvel and its cinematic universe.

The film's cast includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as the Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

The film’s predecessor, 2016’s Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and even 2016’s Suicide Squad opened to poor critical reception. However, 2017 audiences warmed to Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman and it proved a hit among the critics giving the DC fans some hope.

Judging by the 280-character reviews provided on Twitter by the fortunate fans and critics who were lucky enough to catch the early screening of Justice League, the general consensus is that the film is flawed but still plenty of fun with especially the banter between the superheroes finding a lot of fans.

Here it goes … #JusticeLeague is super thin and has some very weak CG but it’s got heart and a positive vibe that works. Overall, I had a pretty good time and am looking forward to seeing more of these characters. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 10, 2017

I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It's not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end. It's also VERY funny, in lots of unexpected ways. pic.twitter.com/1AAjYgv16i — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 10, 2017

Justice League is better than expected, but not a home run. The interaction between the team is a lot of fun. The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed. Flash and Aquaman steal the show. Cyborg and villain are the weak links. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

There was universal praise for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Even Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa's Aquaman found some fans.

I saw #JusticeLeague! Here’s what I thought. There are ton of things I’d change but it comes down to this: I had a blast! I got to see the team together and I had fun watching it. Ezra Miller steals the movie and #WonderWoman was perfect! pic.twitter.com/rgCI9fUuTs — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 10, 2017

I have a lot to say about ‘Justice League’ but will wait till it’s released to really get into it. But two important things to know: stay till the very end of the credits and Jason Momoa (@PrideofGypsies) is awesome as Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/Pg6cKCZAEo — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is good! (And I can finally talk about it!) Wonder Woman is wonderful, Aquaman is surprisingly cool, Flash is hilarious, Batman is drunk, the story is coherent, and it's all surprisingly funny. It's not perfect, but really enjoyable! Full review to come! pic.twitter.com/YzgSL4FBOP — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) November 10, 2017

Some had problems with the film's one-dimensional villain and the narrative.

JUSTICE LEAGUE! It's okay. Narratively it's a mess, the stakes don't work & the villain isn't great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it's funny, & there's some surprisingly effective character work. I didn't love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future. pic.twitter.com/OY4ARJ5vDY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 10, 2017

But all insisted it was better than Batman vs Superman and Suicide Squad.

#JusticeLeague is better than BvS and #SuicideSquad - it's lean, mean & packed w/ superhero action. I dug most of its lighter moments & I think it has one of the best action sequences ever in a DCEU movie. And of course Wonder Woman steals the show. pic.twitter.com/rW3UjpBUMk — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

I think if you are going to a #JusticeLeague movie to see all your favorite DC heroes rocking their skills & being the badasses you love, then you will get plenty of that. Lots of action. Lots of superheroes being superheroes. — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

Here are some of my thoughts on #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/HZfiWC7Abt — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) November 10, 2017

Justice League is set for release in 3D, 2D and IMAX on 17 November.