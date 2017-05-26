Justice League Dark: Doug Liman steps down as director

Los Angeles: Doug Liman has stepped down from the director's chair of Warner Bros' Justice League Dark movie.

The 51-year-old filmmaker has apparently left the project as he was also attached to helm Lionsgate's Chaos Walking, which recently received a greenlight, reported Deadline.

According to the sources, several directors, including Andy Muschietti are now being considered for the film. The group has consisted of the likes of Madame Xanadu, Deadman, John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Shade the Changing Man and Zatanna among others.

Liman's departure comes after filmmaker Zack Snyder decided to step down from Justice League, WB's an all- star DC Comics superhero mega-movie that was in post- production, in order to deal with the sudden death of his daughter.