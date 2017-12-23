Justice League 2: With DC's magnum opus under-performing at box office, sequel's fate uncertain

This year it came as a surprise (read: shocker) when one of the most awaited films of 2017, Justice League fared rather mildly at the box office in comparison to what was expected of it prior its release. The congregation of earth's mightiest superheroes — Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash — was undoubtedly a spectacle that millions of DC fans were waiting for with bated breath.

Such was the craze around the film that talks of a probable sequel had started doing the rounds. Actor JK Simmons, who plays the role of Commissioner Gordon in the film, had reportedly told the media that the script of Justice League 2 was being written. Other reports also claimed that Zack Snyder would helm the sequel which was slated for a 2019 release.

However, as destiny would have it, the possibility of a Justice League sequel looks bleaker as time passes. The first film is still struggling to meet its no-profit-no-loss margin with overall collections estimated close to $675 million, which is really low, as per the expectations, reports cbr.com.

However, it must be noted that the whole concept of a film 'not' being made is again as contentious as the previous speculation of the film being made in the first place. Since there's been no word from DC confirming or denying these developments, we can hope to see our favourite superheroes come together as a team, to save the world from intergalactic superpowers — something the post-credit scene of Justice League hinted at.