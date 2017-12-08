Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer is out and it's full of exploding volcanoes and dinosaurs

The thrill of watching dinosaurs destroy things and eat people will never fade way. This has become more apparent than ever after watching the brand new trailer for Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.

After releasing three short teasers and a short sketch with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and YouTube star Zach King, the trailer came out Thursday. It not only has some dangerous-looking, vicious dinosaurs, but also exploding volcanoes and a frantic Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard).

Watch the trailer below!



Directed by JA Bayona, the movie is set after everyone escaped from the former theme park on Isla Nublar. The trailer opens with the park’s former manager, Claire Dearing, catching up with Owen Grady, as she tries to convince him to return with her to the island. A massive volcano has begun to erupt on the island, and the dinosaurs are in danger of being wiped out.

Claire Dearing heads the Dinosaur Protection Group, and plans to bring the dinosaurs off the island to safety. However, not everyone is on board with the idea: Jeff Goldblum, who reprises his role as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, tells a governmental committee that “these creatures were here before us, and if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after us.”