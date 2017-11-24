Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom first glimpse reveals Chris Pratt petting adorable baby raptor

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom writer and producer Colin Trevorrow shared a sneak peek from the upcoming sequel to the 2015 film Jurassic World. The six-second teaser clip features Chris Pratt — reprising his role as Owen Grady — petting an inncouous-looking baby velociraptor.

The official full-length trailer is expected to be dropped on 7 December, 2017.

JA Bayona, who directed the acclaimed 2012 disaster flick The Impossible, will direct the film based on a screenplay co-written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.

The movie will see Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong reprise their roles from Jurassic World and even Jeff Goldblum is set to return as Dr. Ian Malcolm from the original Jurassic Park film series.

Jurassic World was set 22 years after the events of the first Jurassic Park film, taking place on the same island called Isla Nublar off the coast of Pacific coast of Costa Rica. Irrfan Khan also had a role as the owner of the Jurassic World. It became the highest grossing film of the series receiving rave reviews. Although, most critics argued that it was not as good as the original.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to hit theatres on 22 June, 2018 but could get an early release in India.