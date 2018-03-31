You are here:

Jurassic World 3: Executive producer Steven Spielberg confirms Colin Trevorrow's return as director

PTI

Mar,31 2018 16:59:28 IST

Director Colin Trevorrow is game for a third movie in the Jurassic World series and says the manner in which the forthcoming film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ends, makes way for another movie.

Still from Jurassic World.

The 41-year-old filmmaker said the second feature will not end on a cliffhanger but give rise to the trilogy in the franchise, FemaleFirst reported.

"At the end of this movie, it's not a cliffhanger, but it's designed for people to want to know what's going to happen next, whereas the earlier Jurassic Park movies had pretty clear definitive endings. They were much more episodic. In working with Derek Connolly, my co-writer, we were also thinking about where it was going to go in the future," Trevorrow said in an interview published on YouTube by Sebas Tabany.

Asked about a third chapter, he said he knew the direction he wanted the story to move in and also discussed it with the original Jurassic Park franchise director, Steven Spielberg.

"Yes, absolutely. I knew where I wanted it to go. I remember telling Steven even while we were still making the first movie, 'This is the beginning. Here is the middle. And here's the end of the end. This is where we want to go', said Trevorrow.

Executive producer Steven Spielberg recently confirmed that Trevorrow will be returning as the franchise's director. “Colin Trevorrow is going to write and direct the third Jurassic World story,” said Spielberg according to an Entertainment Weekly report. Spielberg too will return as an executive producer on the project.

(With inputs from AP)

Published Date: Mar 31, 2018 16:59 PM | Updated Date: Mar 31, 2018 17:07 PM

