Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom will have Chris Patt and team turn saviour to dinosaurs

Everybody’s favourite franchise, the Jurassic universe has upped its action game, with the director of the newest film Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom teasing a thrilling action sequence right in its opening, as reported by International Business Times.

The director of the film, JA Bayona, speaking to Empire Magazine said, “Fallen Kingdom starts with a massive action piece that feels like a James Bond prologue. And in the centre, there is the biggest set-piece ever done for a Jurassic movie."

JA Bayona, who had replaced Colin Trevorrow as director of Fallen Kingdom, is expected to give an all out, explosive action blockbuster. The teaser has already raised expectations as fans were reminded of the first Jurassic Park film, with a dinosaur stampede scene, and the characters of the film caught in a Gyrosphere while being dangerously thrown about by a ferocious dinosaur, reminiscent of the iconic jeep sequence.

The film varies in its plot too from its predecessor, as instead of being chased by killer dinosaurs, Fallen Kingdom is about saving all the dinosaurs from an erupting volcano on Isla Nublar.

Jurassic Park: Fallen Empire will see Chris Patt return to the lead role and is accompanied by franchise regular Jeff Goldblum. The movie is slated to arrive in theaters on 22 June, 2018.