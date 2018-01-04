You are here:

Juno star Ellen Page announces surprise marriage to girlfriend Emma Portner

Los Angeles: Ellen Page is now a married woman. Page has officially got married to longtime girlfriend Emma Portner.

The 30-year-old star of Juno, Inception and the recent remake of Flatliners, wed Emma Portner who teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York. In addition to teaching dance, Portner has choreographed for Justin Bieber.

Page first shared the news on 3 January in a series of Instagram posts. Page also posted a photo which showed their matching wedding bands. "Cant believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page wrote while tagging Portner.

Her publicist later confirmed the union. Portner also announced the marriage on her Instagram page and wrote, "Ellen Page, I love you."

The couple had gone public with their relationship in July 2017.

(With inputs from agencies)