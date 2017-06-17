Junior NTR to charge Rs 50 lakh per episode for hosting Telugu version of Bigg Boss?

In a strategic move by Star Maa, actor Junior NTR has been roped in and is all set to host the Telugu version of the reality television show Bigg Boss. The show, which will be aired on Star Maa, will mark Junior NTR's television debut. The popular Telugu actor is the grandson of N T Rama Rao, the legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister.

Upon being asked about his upcoming stint in television, Junior NTR said, "Television is one of the biggest mediums for entertainment. When I was approached to host Bigg Boss, the biggest ever show on Telugu Television, I was intrigued by the challenge. I believe that the show will be a game changer" as reported by IANS.

In terms of remuneration, the grapevine has it that NTR, who is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer and playback singer, has been offered the highest ever remuneration offered ever to a Telugu actor to host a TV show. NTR will be charging a whooping Rs 50 lakh per episode, making his total remuneration Rs 25 crore, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

This is more than what Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi made for their appearance on the show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, states the same report.

The Telugu version of Bigg Boss will see NTR shooting at the same set where Salman Khan shot for the Hindi version of Bigg Boss in Mumbai. The show is also allegedly supposed to go on air in July, reportsPinkvilla.

The personnel from the channel are allegedly making special arrangements for NTR during his stay in Mumbai for the length of the shoot schedule, according to the same report.

Junior NTR has one movie release lined up for 2017, titled Jai Lava Kusa, directed by K.S Ravindra, co-starring Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna as its female leads.

The Tamil version of Bigg Boss is set to go on air from 25 June, and it will be hosted by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan.