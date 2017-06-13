Junior NTR intrigued by Telugu Bigg Boss; says show will be game changer

Chennai: Actor Junior NTR, who is all set to host the Telugu version of reality show Bigg Boss, says he accepted the offer because the challenge it comes with intrigued him.

"Television is one of the biggest mediums for entertainment. When I was approached to host Bigg Boss, the biggest ever show on Telugu Television, I was intrigued by the challenge. I believe that the show will be a game changer", Junior NTR said in a statement.

The show, which will be aired on Star Maa, will mark his television debut.

Talking about the show, Alok Jain, Business Head of Star Maa, said, "We are extremely excited to launch Bigg Boss, the biggest reality show in the world, for the first time in this market. This is in line with our ambition to entertain and provide Telugu audiences with the best content ideas from across the globe.

"With Junior NTR, one of the most popular and revered Telugu stars as the host, we look forward to engage a diverse spectrum of viewers. On the show, our endeavour will be to continuously innovate keeping in mind the sensibilities of this market. This will be an experience unlike any seen on Telugu TV before."

Bigg Boss is the Indian version of the international format Big Brother, one of the most successful reality television series ever. The Endemol-owned format Big Brother has had 10 blockbuster seasons in Hindi.

The Tamil version of the show, set to go on air from 25 June, will be hosted by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan.