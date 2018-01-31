Jungle Cruise: Emily Blunt joins Dwayne Johnson in Disney's upcoming action-adventure film

Emily Blunt is all set to star in Disney's Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson. The film is based on a popular ride situated in Disney parks all across the world, reports Variety. Jungle Cruise is another addition to Disney's impressive lineup of films which comprises Mary Poppins Returns, Aladdin and Dumbo.

Considering the stellar success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the response to Emily Blunt’s portrayal of Mary Poppins, the duo can be expected to put up a good show with their chemistry. Apparently, team of Jungle Cruise finds its inspiration in the 1951 classic, The African Queen, starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn. Therefore, Blunt and Johnson are also expected to light up the screen like Bogart and Hepburn with their pairing.

Disney is also hoping to turn Jungle Cruise into another mammoth franchise like Pirates of the Caribbean which was based on a popular Disneyland ride, as well, according to the same report.

Jaume Collet-Serra will direct the movie, with Oscar-nominee Michael Green of Logan fame penning the latest version of the script. The film is expected to go begin production in May this year. This will be Blunt’s third project with Disney after Into the Woods, and the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 13:02 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 13:02 PM