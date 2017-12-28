Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Greatest Showman, Okka Kshanam: Know Your Releases

While Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has set the box-office across India ablaze, this festive season is going to get even more exciting as two major Hollywood films — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman — hit the screens this week.

Along with them, there's the Telugu thriller Okka Kshanam that is also an eagerly-awaited Tollywood release.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle



What's it about: The film revolves around four teenagers who discover an old video game console named Jumanji and while playing they are literally drawn into the game's jungle setting, also becoming the adult avatars they choose before playing the game.

Who is in it: Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, Bobby Cannavale

Why it may work: The very first reason why it may work is the franchise brand. The last installment, Jumanji (1995), starred Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce. The adventure-action drama is a cult film and is loved by many even today. A second installment of the film is definitely an eager-watch for most of the fans. And then, there's Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson obviously; one can expect massive footfalls at the theatres with the name in the film's credits. Lastly, it will be great to see the comic timing of Johnson, Hart and Black together.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Jake Kasdan.

The Greatest Showman



What's it about: Inspired by the imagination of PT Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business, reports IMDb. The film details the journey of Barnum from being an ordinary person to the creator of an extraordinary spectacle.

Who is in it: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williiams, Zac Efron, Zendaya

Why it may work: It wouldn't be wrong to say that Jackman is an accomplished Broadway singer, credits to Les Misérables and his Academy Awards performances. It is always thrilling to watch the Logan actor's lighter, musical side. Also, Efron and Zendaya make for a lovely onscreen couple and there pairing has already garnered a lot of attention among cinegoers.

The Greatest Showman is directed by Michael Gracey.

Okka Kshanam



What's it about: The film is based on the concept of parallel life, and it follows the life of Jeeva, played by Sirish, who must fight against destiny to save the life of his girlfriend.

Who is in it: Allu Sirish, Surbhi, Srinivas Avasarala, Seerat Kapoor

Why it may work: Allu Sirish's fans have been waiting for a long time now for this film's release; it also marks the beginning of a new phase in the reel life of the Allu scion. The premise of the film is also thought provoking and hence is bound to generate a lot of curiosity among cinegoers.

Okka Kshanam is directed by Vi Anand.

