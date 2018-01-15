Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle dominates China box office with $40 million

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Taraji P Henson and Paddington Bear and all rushed into movie theaters over the weekend, but Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle still roared the loudest over the weekend. The Sony action-adventure film dominated the Chinese box office, racking up a strong $40 million.

It also staked out the top spot at the North American box office over the holiday weekend, gripping first place for the second straight week.

Variety reports that Jumanji, starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Karen Gillan and funnymen Jack Black and Kevin Hart, is now approaching $300 million domestically and, after grossing $40 million in China this weekend, a worldwide total of $667 million. It not only went past local hit The Ex-File 3: The Return of the Exes but also topped the $28.7 million debut weekend of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in the country.

China is currently the world’s second biggest movie market after the US.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follows four high school teenagers, who are transported into a Jumanji video game as adult avatars and find themselves pursued by jungle creatures and motorcycle assailants. The first Jumanji told the story of a boy trapped in the magical board game for 26 years. He is released as a grown man (Robin Williams) when two children discover the game.

With inputs from agencies

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:20 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:20 PM