Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle box office update: Dwayne Johnson's film leads international box office with $767 mn

Currently in its fourth week, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has aced the international box office with $450 million in international collections. When combined with its $317 million in the domestic market, the total comes to a whopping $767.8 million for the action comedy hit, as reported by Variety.

The Dwayne Johnson-starrer now stands 80th on the top grossing films of all time (worldwide), and its domination of the crucial Chinese market, the second largest movie market in the world is credited for the extraordinary profits. Jumanji’s $65.8 million over two weeks in China has beaten Star Wars: The Last Jedi with only $40.6 million in three weeks according to the publication.

India’s own Secret Superstar takes the next slot with an unprecedented collection in China, far exceeding its Indian release. The latest Aamir Khan production has beaten even Dangal’s opening record with $6.79 million and is expected to do a business of $84 million in China alone.

Jumanji continues to rule the roost internationally. Its success could be tied to the stunning special effects and a stellar cast. The adventure film has also raked in $43.7 million in the next largest market, the UK, followed by $31.9 million in Australia according to a report by Variety.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 13:31 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 13:39 PM