Julia Roberts, Viola Davis to star in Small Great Things, a drama movie about white supremacists

At a time when the political and social climate is charged with issues related to race and colour, there couldn't be a more appropriate time to tell a tale about race relations and white supremacy on the big screen. We will see this tale come to life, that too with a dream team of female protagonists!

Actresses Viola Davis and Julia Roberts are set to star in a movie adaptation of Jodi Picoult's novel Small Great Things. La La Land producer Marc Platt is also on board the project through Marc Platt Prods, along with Adam Siegel, reports Variety.

Davis is being seen as a frontrunner for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the movie Fences and recently won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Award for the same. Hence, this project announcement adds more weight to the celebrity's chances.

While Picoult's past novel-to-movie venture My Sister's Keeper got mixed reactions, it's brutal look at the subjects of medical emancipation and euthanasia got it quite a lot of attention. Small Great Things looks to channel this very visceral and raw look at the current rhetoric in the society right now.

The novel's story revolves around a delivery nurse who takes care of newborns at a Connecticut hospital. She's ordered not to touch the baby of a white supremacist couple. Ruth, who has 20 years' experience with newborns, is a widow whose husband was killed in Afghanistan and whose son is an honour student. When the baby dies in her care, she's taken to court by the couple. Similar to My Sister's Keeper, the book adds a legal take on the intimate subject matter.

The last acting venture for Julia Roberts was the George Clooney starrer Money Monster, which also saw lukewarm reviews. Perhaps Roberts can come back to spotlight with this movie.

Deadline states that the movie is still hunting for a screenwriter, but the plan is to put run project through the DreamWorks Pictures label.

