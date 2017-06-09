Judwaa 2: Varun, Jacqueline, Taapsee will head to Portugal to shoot romantic sequence

Judwaa 2 has been making headlines for quite some time. A reprisal of Salman Khan's 1997 blockbuster Judwaa, this remake is directed by David Dhawan and the movie sees his son Varun Dhawan in the lead. Varun will be essaying the double role of Khan from the original.

This will be junior Dhawan's first double role of his Bollywood career. The film also sees Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as the female leads. The two actresses will be replicating the roles of Karishma Kapoor and Rambha respectively, from the original movie.

The cast and crew recently completed the London leg of the film's 40-day shooting schedule and now the trio of Varun, Jacqueline and Tapsee is all set to fly to Portugal in the month of July to shoot a romantic song for the movie.

“It’s a five-day schedule. The makers will leave for a reccee around mid-June to lock the final locations in Portugal. It will be a glamorous number for which the team is on the lookout for a choreographer. They are finalising a name in a week and will subsequently kick off rehearsals,” reported the Mumbai Mirror.

The three stars have already completed their shooting for the remake of the blockbuster song 'Oonchi Hai Building', and 'Tan Tana Tan' — another Bollywood anthem back in the day — will be shot in Mumbai at a later date, the same Mumbai Mirror report states.

Khan, who portrayed the double role of Raja and Prem in the '97 original of the movie, is going to be a part of Judwaa 2 in the same capacity. “Salman will appear as both Raja and Prem, his twin characters from the film, who have aged by 20 years. His 'judwaa' will come face-to-face with Varun’s double role, possibly bantering in the climax scene. The team recently wrapped up the London schedule. They will begin the final leg of shoot in Mumbai next month with Khan joining them for a few hours," reported Mid-Day.

The original also saw Shakti Kapoor in the role of Nandu (Khan's best friend and the comic element of the movie). This role is being played by Rajpal Yadav in Judwaa 2.

Joining the new cast and crew is Anupam Kher — the only member from the original cast of Judwaa who has been retained in the upcoming film. Anupam had essayed the role of Inspector Havaldar Vidyarthi in the original.

Varun Dhawan had previously shared an Instagram post announcing the same

#Anupamkher is the only memeber of the original cast of #Judwaa who is part of #judwaa2. My second film with him and he's a lot more fitter and better looking now. He's one crazy dude 😎 but also one of the best actors of our country. Let the craziness begin A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 1, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

As of now, Varun is said to have started his work on Shiddat, his upcoming movie starring Alia Bhatt in the female lead. Taapsee Pannu, who gained fame after her Bollywood movie Naam Shabana got critical acclaim, has returned her focus to her projects from the South and Fernandez has begun promoting her next with Sidharth Malhotra titled A Gentleman.

Judwaa 2 is slated for release on September 29, 2017.