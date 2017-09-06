Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan, Taapse Pannu to launch 'Oonchi Hai Building' atop Jaipur mall

The makers of Judwaa 2 have decided to stay true to the title of the iconic song 'Oonchi Hai Building', and so, they will launch the new version of the track at the top of a mall in Jaipur.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu will be traveling to the Pink City on Thursday to unveil the track with 50 couples who will be going up to the rooftop of GT Mall, read a statement issued on behalf of the film's makers.

The film's stars have already shared a 13-second teaser of the song. Apart from Varun and Taapsee, it features Jacqueline Fernandez, and helps the audience relive the original Anu Malik number from the 1997 entertainer Judwaa.

The teaser was followed by a video in which Varun and Jacqueline showcased the aftermath of shooting the song. They are seen panting and tired after delivering a power-packed dance sequence.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is being presented by Fox Star Studios. It is releasing on September 29.