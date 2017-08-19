Judwaa 2: Is David Dhawan's film starring Varun Dhawan inspired by Jackie Chan's Twin Dragons?

Bollywood filmmakers seeking inspiration from their western contemporaries is not unheard of in cinema. The latest director to have seemingly followed the trend is David Dhawan. His upcoming potboiler Judwaa 2 starring son Varun Dhawan, is reportedly inspired by Jackie Chan's 1992 film Twin Dragons, as reported by DNA.

The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu alongside Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in a double role. Chan also played a double role in Twin Dragons, which revolves around a pair of twins who get separated at birth, only to be reunited in adulthood. Although Chan's film released approximately two decades ago, similarities between the two films cannot be ignored.

David, who is known for his comedy-entertainers, has often reworked Hollywood films to make them suitable for the Indian masses. His 2007 comedy flick Partner, starring Govinda and Salman Khan, was also a rehash of Will Smith's 2005 American comedy Hitch.

Dhawan's 2009 rib tickling film Do Knot Disturb with Govinda, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen and Riteish Deshmukh was also a remake of a 2006 French film titled Valet.

Given his fondness for bringing the cinema of other cultures to Bollywood, it will not be surprising if there are any similarities between Judwaa 2 and Twin Dragons. Judwaa 2 releases on 29 September 2017.