Judi Dench to visit Mumbai to promote upcoming film Victoria and Abdul with Ali Fazal

Judi Dench, who is known for her portrayal of M in the James Bond films, will soon be visiting Mumbai to promote her upcoming film Victoria and Abdul in the latter half of 2017. In this film, she stars with Fukrey actor Ali Fazal.

A source speaking to Mid-Day said, "The cast is expected in the country for the premiere after the film's UK release on September 8. Top choreographers are being appointed to put together a traditional Rajasthani song and dance performance. The team will also get a taste of local Rajasthani cuisine."

The invitation cards for the premier have been customised and will have the same look as those seen at royal weddings. The list of invitees includes the royal families of Gujarat and Rajasthan. It has also been reported that the Victorian era sets used in the film will be recreated for the premiere in India, which will take place in Mumbai and Jaipur.

Speaking about the film and India, Judi Dench said that she hopes what comes out of Victoria and Abdul is how incredible India is and how beautiful Indians are.

Victoria and Abdul, directed by Stephen Frears, is an adaptation of Shrabani Basu's book of the same name. It also stars Eddie Izzard, Tim Pigott-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Simon Callow and Michael Gambon. It features Dench in the role of Queen Victoria and chronicles the story of her unlikely friendship with Abdul, a young Indian clerk.

Speaking about his co-star Judi Dench to Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal said, "Judi is very keen on visiting India again. It’s on her priority list. She calls India her second home. After having spent a considerable time here for the shooting of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, she fell in love with the country. She also wants to promote our film [Victoria and Abdul] here in India."

He added that he intends to take Dench to see places in India that she would enjoy visiting and give her a taste of the culture. Previously, Fazal has been part of foreign film projects, playing a cameo in Furious 7. He is set to star in a musical film alongside Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and Richa Chadha.

Victoria and Abdul is set to release in September 2017.