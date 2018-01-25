John Cena to star in Michael Bay's live-action movie based on the video game Duke Nukem

If you played video games back in the early to mid nineties, you'd remember what, or rather who, Duke Nukem is.

The muscular protagonist of the video game franchise Duke Nukem has been remembered fondly by video game lovers for his iconic look, political incorrectness, and his constant battle with aliens.

Now, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Bay — who has directed and produced all five Transformers movies — is developing a live-action film based on the video game Duke Nukem.

The as-of-yet untitled project will be produced by Platinum Dunes — a production company run by Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. No director is attached with the project at this time. Platinum Dunes has produced movies like The Purge, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, Ouija, and A Nightmare On Elm Street.

World Wrestling Entertainment star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Duke Nukem. Cena, who has earlier starred in movies like Trainwreck, Sisters and The Wall, has made Paramount his de facto movie home and is set to appear in Bumblebee, the studio's Transformers spin-off.

The Duke Nukem character first appeared in the 1991 video game of the same name. Duke Nukem is a character that is overtly masculine, politically incorrect, extremely foul-mouthed, and ultra-violent. He is mostly tasked with rescuing the world from aliens, and his trademark look includes a blond flattop haircut, a red tank top, blue jeans, black army boots and Ray-Ban sunglasses that he refuses to take off. He is also seen constantly smoking a cigar.

