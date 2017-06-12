John Abraham's next film to be a romantic comedy opposite Parineeti Chopra?

Off-late John Abraham seemed to have carved a niche for himself in Bollywood as the resident action man. Last seen in the out and out action flick Force 2, preceded by Dishoom — one would think Abraham has altogether given up on the romantic comedies that he previously garnered fame from (read Garam Masala, Dostana).

However, a DNA report states that Abraham is most likely to return to the romantic comedy genre with director Anees Bazmee with whom he had previously worked in the Bollywood hit comedy Welcome and Welcome Back.

Housefull 2 was the last comedy movie that Abraham found himself a part of. For now, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming December release Parmanu — The story of Pokhran. The movie is based on the greatest nuclear espionage that the world had witnessed in the year 1998. Declared to be one of the biggest, and most impactful covert operations to ever take place in the history of the world — it was India's direct ticket into the nuclear map of the world.

A search for a leading lady opposite Abraham has commenced, and Parineeti Chopra seems to be one of the top contenders according to the same DNA report.

Parineeti Chopra had a recent release at the box-office opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the Yash Raj Productions movie Meri Pyaari Bindu. Chopra is going to be seen in Golmaal 4 next. She will also mark her singing debut with this movie.