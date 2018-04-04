John Abraham vs KriArj row worsens: FIR filed against Parmanu star for alleged cheating

The rift between the co-producers — JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment — of the upcoming film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has intensified. After issuing statements against each other; terminating contracts and initiating a legal battle, it has now been reported that an FIR has been lodged against actor-producer John Abraham accusing him of "cheating".

John Abraham and Prernaa Arora. Image from Twitter/@FlimGyan

According to a report by SpotboyE, an FIR has been filed against the Force actor at the Khar Police Station accusing him of other charges including breach of trust, fraud, misappropriation of funds and copyright infringement in regards to the film Parmanu.

A statement by KriArj Entertainment as quoted in DNA read: "FIR has been registered by Khar Police Station against John Abraham and his company JA Ent after criminal complaint was filed by Kriarj Entertainment for commission of various criminal offences including cheating, breach of trust, fraud, misappropriation of funds and copyright infringement due to John and his company duping KriArj Entertainment out of the crores of rupees invested by KriArj Entertainment towards the production of the film Parmanu."

On 3 April, Abraham's production house JA Entertainment had announced the release date of the film as 4 May, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Pokhran tests. Director Abhishek Sharma said in a statement, "...It is perhaps a befitting tribute to the true heroes of our nuclear programme — our army and our scientists, that Parmanu is releasing in the same month as we are celebrating 20 years of Operation Shakti — India's nuclear test explosions in Pokhran in May 1998."

JA Entertainment terminated the agreement with KriArj Entertainment after claiming that the latter committed "material breaches". They cited that delay in payments/non-payments have caused delays in the post-production work after the film's principal shoot was completed on time and on schedule last year.

They were also unhappy that despite repeated follow-ups, KriArj Entertainment had not shared the distribution plan for the film.

On its part, KriArj Entertainment has dismissed the allegations as "false and frivolous", and lashed out at JA Entertainment's "unethical fashion" in dealing with the film.

Also read: John Abraham accuses KriArj Entertainment of defaulting on payment for Parmanu; Prernaa Arora counters claim

The story of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran revolves around the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan back in 1998. The film stars Abraham along with Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

John Abraham has not issued any statement regarding this fresh development.

Published Date: Apr 04, 2018 10:45 AM | Updated Date: Apr 04, 2018 10:45 AM