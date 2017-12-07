John Abraham creates new emojis; Jacqueline Fernandez nails pole dancing: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

John Abraham creates new emojis

They are here and I call them #Jomoji ! Find them exclusively on the #newAppStore pic.twitter.com/RZHlHr1PMj — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) December 7, 2017

John Abraham has officially entered the woke millennials club. The actor took to his Twitter handle recently and shared with the world a Jomoji. Yup, you read that right — its an all new, personalised John Abraham emoji.

Katrina Kaif's training session for Tiger Zinda Hai

It's Not the size of the person that matters in the fight....it's the size of the fight in the person ✨ .... training for action A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:24am PST

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share another snippet of behind-the-scenes training for her upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai, with Salman Khan. The actor shared a slow-motion clip of herself as she practiced some form of martial arts and made it all look effortlessly glamourous, as per usual.

Alia Bhatt's childhood throwback

Throwback to the person who always has my back, hands and legs! My life manual - Mama #throwbackthursday A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

Alia Bhatt recently shared a major throwback of herself as an infant and we can't seem to stop 'aww-ing' over it. The photograph sees Bhatt perched on her mother, Soni Razdan's hip as the mother-daughter duo pose prettily for the camera.

Jacqueline Fernandez nails pole dance

@lanaroxy A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

Jacqueline Fernandez has been learning how to dance on a pole for a long time now, and the actor seems to be nailing it with each passing day. Fernandez recently shared a picture of herself floating on air almost, as she looks like she's planking on thin air in a swan-like pose, barely supported by the pole. Major fitness goals are being set, if we may say so.